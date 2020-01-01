Akinfenwa pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Anglo-Nigerian forward took to social media to put out a touching tribute to the deceased basketball icon

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant admiring the former Los Angeles Lakers star for his "amazing work ethic, focus and drive".

The basketball legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The global sports community and beyond have since offered their tributes to the deceased who passed away at the age of 41.

"I never had the opportunity or honour to have met him, but as an athlete I can’t help but admire his amazing work ethic, focus & drive," Akinfenwa posted on Instagram.

"Being a father to 13-year old old daughter makes this unthinkable tragedy hit closer to home/heart.

"My thoughts, prayers & love go out to his family & the other seven people who passed."

The 37-year-old Akinfenwa has featured 26 times in League One for Wycombe, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

The Chairboys are third on the log, just one point behind leaders Ipswich Town.