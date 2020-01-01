Ajayi suffers second Premier League defeat with West Brom against Iwobi’s Everton

The Nigeria defender was on parade for the entirety of the game while his compatriot made a cameo appearance at Goodison Park

Semi Ajayi was in action as West Bromwich Albion suffered their second consecutive Premier League defeat, a 5-2 loss to Alex Iwobi’s on Saturday.

The Baggies secured promotion to the English top-flight via the playoffs last season but have been struggling to nick their first point in the division.

Slaven Bilic’s men were hammered 3-0 in their opening game of the season against on September 13.

Ajayi, who played a key role in the promotion of , was handed his second appearance of the season against the Toffees, partnering Kyle Bartley at the heart of the defence while Iwobi returned for , starting from the bench, having been left out in their opening game against Hotspur.

West Brom started the game impressively with Grady Diangana opening the scoring as early as the 10th minute after he was set up by Matheus Pereira.

The goal seemed to awake Everton as Dominic Calvert-Lewin levelled proceedings for the hosts moments after the half-hour mark.

James Rodriguez gave the Goodison Park outfit the lead for the first time in the encounter and West Brom’s hopes of coming back into the game suffered a blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Kieran Gibbs was shown a straight red card.

Pereira levelled matter for the Baggies shortly after the restart but Everton came back stronger with a strike from Michael Keane and two more goals from Calvert-Lewin.

The Super Eagles defender featured for the duration of the game and made frantic efforts to save the day for West Brom.

Ajayi made two interceptions and three clearances but his contributions were not enough as his side lost all three points at Goodison Park, while his compatriot Iwobi made a cameo appearance after replacing hat-trick hero Calvert-Lewin.

The 26-year-old defender teamed up with the Baggies last summer following his eye-catching performances for United.

Ajayi will hope to help the Hawthorns outfit clinch their first Premier League victory when they face on September 26.

Iwobi, meanwhile, will look to enjoy more minutes under his belt when Everton take on at Selhurst Park.