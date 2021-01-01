Ajayi hopes to continue scoring form for West Bromwich Albion

The Nigeria international registered his third goal of the season to help the Baggies secure a victory over Wolves

Semi Ajayi is hoping to continue his scoring form for West Bromwich Albion after delivering another spectacular performance in front of goal, this time against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 27-year-old was handed his 17th appearance of the season at Molineux Stadium and helped his side secure a 3-2 victory over the in Saturday’s Premier League game.

started the game impressively after Matheus Pereira opened the scoring for the Baggies from the penalty spot.

More teams

Fabio Silva levelled proceedings for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men and Willy Boly handed Wolves the lead for the first time in the encounter before the half-time break.

Ajayi then brought West Brom back into the game when he equalized with a fantastic header after he was set up by Kyle Bartley before Pereira sealed the victory with his second goal in the game.

The Super Eagles defender has applauded the performances of his side in the encounter and hopes to continue his fine goalscoring displays for West Brom.

“Yes hopeful it continues for a couple of more games,” Ajayi told Sky Sports after the game.

“It’s a massive three points for West Bromwich Albion and we can kick-start our season from here.

“I believe we’ve got the will power to overcome the deficit so we were able to do that today and it’s something we can take into the future.

“It’s a really good win but there are a lot of games you have to play and so it is safe to take that fighting desire to the rest of the season.”

Ajayi has now scored nine goals in the Premier League, becoming one of the defenders with the most headed league goals in the division since the 2018-19 season.

Article continues below

The centre-back has made 18 appearances across all competitions for West Bromwich Albion this season, scoring three goals.

The international will hope to continue his impressive performances when the Baggies take on in their next league game on January 19.

West Brom remain in the bottom three on the Premier League table after gathering 11 points in 18 games.