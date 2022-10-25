Ajax vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Ajax vs Liverpool on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Liverpool are set to face a difficult challenge against Ajax away from home as the two teams meet in the 2022-23 Champions League Group A clash on Wednesday. The Reds are in currently second in the group behind Napoli and anything less than a victory will harm their chances of ending Group A in top spot.

Jurgen Klopp's men have not had a great start to the season, with the Reds placed eighth in the Premier League standings. They have only managed two wins from their last five league games and will want to put a shock 0-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the weekend behind them when they take the field again in the midweek fixture.

Ajax have not had a great time in the Champions League so far, having lost their three previous European outings in Group A. They head into this fixture on the back of three back-to-back wins in Eredivisie but it will still be a massive challenge to take points off the Reds.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Ajax vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Ajax vs Liverpool Date: October 26, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 27) Venue: Amsterdam Arena

How to watch Ajax vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game between Ajax and Liverpool can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers can also stream the game on Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 are showing the game between Ajax and Liverpool in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Ajax squad and team news

Ajax will be without Ahmetcan Kaplan, Devyne Rensch and Mohamed Ihattaren for the clash against Liverpool as the trip remain injured.

Alfred Schreuder will also have to assess Kenneth Taylor, who remains doubtful due to injury, before the game.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stekelenburg, Gorter, Pasveer Defender Bassey, Kaplan, Blind, Sanchez, Magallan, Pierie Midfielders Alvarez, Klaassen, Kudus, Grillitsch, Delgado Forwards Bergwijn, Brobbey, Tadic, Ocampos, Lucca, Berghuis, Conceicao, Giovanni, Jensen.

Liverpool squad & team news

Liverpool are likely to welcome Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara back into the matchday squad.

However, injured players Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip will be unavailable for the game against Ajax.

There could be further good news as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have resumed training for the Reds but they may not be ready for action following lengthy spells on the sidelines.