Ajax vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Robert Lewandowski and co head to Amsterdam for a battle which will determine who tops Group E

Ajax take on Bayern Munich in a game that will decide who tops Group E in the Champions League.

Both teams have already qualified for the Round of 16 but they will want to finish top in order to be the first seed for the second round draw.

Bayern and Ajax are both unbeaten in the group this season after drawing in the reverse fixture.

Game Ajax vs Bayern Munich Date Wednesday, December 12 Time 8pm BST / 3pm EST Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport Extra and streamed on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport Extra BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Ajax squad Goalkeepers Onana, Lamprou Defenders De Ligt, Blind, Wober, Schuurs, Tagliafico, Sinkgraven, Mazraoui, Veltman, Kristensen, Orejuela Midfielders Schone, De Jong, Eiting, Gravenberch, De Wit, Ziyech, Tadic, Labyad, Van de Beek Forwards Dolberg, Huntelaar, Cerny, Neres, Bande, Johnsen

Ajax continue to miss Hassan Bande and Joel Veltman.

Highly-rated duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong both start.

Lasse Schone, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Kasper Dolberg are all on the bench.

Confirmed Ajax starting XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Wober, Tagliafico, Van de Beek, Blind, De Jong, Ziyech, Tadic, Neres

Position Bayern players Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich Defenders Hummels, Boateng, Kimmich, Rafinha, Sule, Alaba Midfielders Rafinha, Martinez, Ribery, Thiago, Goretzka, Gnabry, Sanches Forwards Muller, Lewandowski, Coman, Wagner

Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez remain long-term absentees for Bayern.

Arjen Robben is not part of the squad, with former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry awarded a start in attack. Mats Hummels and Thiago Alcantara are both on the bench.

Confirmed Bayern starting XI: Neuer, Rafinha, Sule, Boateng, Alaba; Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Ribery, Lewandowski

Betting & Match Odds

Bayern Munich start off this game as 21/20 favourites with bet365 . Ajax are the outsiders at 11/4 and a draw is priced up at 27/10.

Match Preview

Bayern will be hoping to brush aside Ajax in order to get an easier draw for the last 16.

The German side finished second in their group last season but got off lightly by drawing Besiktas who they thrashed 8-1 on aggregate.

They won't want to risk a second-place finish again, though, as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain secured their top-seed status on Tuesday, with the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester City also potentially lying in wait.

Ajax will be hoping for a deep run in the Champions League as their young talented core look to achieve something in Europe.

Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt have both been courted by Europe's elite and this competition is their best chance to test themselves against top opposition.

The Dutch side have been in hot form in the Eredivisie, scoring 19 goals in their last four games including a 7-1 win against Excelsior.

Bayern, however, have been faltering domestically after winning only two of their last five games in the Bundesliga.