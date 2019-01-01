Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana 'heartbroken' after Tottenham Hotspur defeat

A second-half hat-trick from Lucas Moura ended the Dutch giants' sojourn in the elite European competition on Wednesday

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is disappointed with 's exit from the Uefa after their 3-2 loss to Hotspur in Wednesday’s semi-final second leg outing.

Ajax were on the verge of qualifying for their maiden final appearance since 1996 after first-half efforts from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech gave them a two-goal lead at the Johan Cruyff Arena. A spirited performance from their Premier League visitors changed the game in the second half.

Lucas Moura pulled a goal back for Spurs in the 55th minute and then doubled the lead four minutes later to set up a nervy finish to the encounter.

Moura completed his hat-trick in stoppage time to level the aggregate at 3-3. This meant that Spurs won the semi-final on the away goals rule and they will play at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the final in Madrid on June 1.

international Onana has called for Ajax to focus on their next objective as they chase the Dutch Eredivisie title with two matches to go.

"Heartbroken but this is the game we all love and it has been an unforgettable Uefa Champions League campaign," Onana Tweeted.

"We must remember our season isn't over yet, two finals to go for the league title and focus will not be lost now, Ajax."

Onana's Cameroon will be defending their Afcon title in next month. The Indomitable Lions are up against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the 2019 .