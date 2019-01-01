Ajax forward Dolberg completes €20m Nice move

The 21-year-old Denmark international departs the club who he signed for in 2016 and won the double with last season

forward Kasper Dolberg has completed a €20m ((£18.2m/$22.2m) move to outfit Nice, the club has confirmed.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Eredivisie outfit in 2016, made over a century of appearances for the club and was a member of the squad that claimed a domestic double last season.

A international, he has also won 13 caps for his country and scored three goals.

He was named Dutch Football Talent of the Year in 2016-17, picking up the award given to the best under-21 player in the Dutch leagues.

Dolberg only started Ajax's Johan Cruyff Shield victory last month but now will trade Northern Europe for the French Riviera on a full-time deal.

Nice had previously only brought in midfielder Khephren Thuram on a free transfer from rivals , but had been tipped to make some late signings following their takeover by chemicals company INEOS

They previously sold Allan Saint-Maximin to , with several other faces having left during the off-season.

Dolberg passed his medical yesterday and arrives having scored more goals for Ajax than any other player since his debut with the club.

He was a member of Denmark's squad at the World Cup in last season, and featured against .

Patrick Vieira's side meanwhile slipped to a 2-1 loss against on Wednesday but still sit inside the top five in Ligue 1.

