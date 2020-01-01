'Ajax champions? Nonsense!' - Van Gaal blasts clubs trying to use coronavirus for their own benefit

Louis van Gaal has slammed clubs looking to use the coronavirus crisis for their own benefit, singling out for their attempt to end the Eredivisie season early.

UEFA stressed this week that domestic competitions shouldn't be abandoned just yet with leagues across the world suspended due to the pandemic.

Belgium's Pro League has however pulled the plug on their season with clear leaders handed the domestic title.

Ajax technical director Marc Overmars slammed the Dutch FA's initial decision to try and finish the current Eredivisie season with Ajax top of the table on goal difference as it stands.

Van Gaal, who is currently living in , is adamant though that all leagues should be given the chance to be completed and feels Ajax might be looking to take advantage of the situation prematurely.

"If it is established that the coronavirus has been defeated, you first have to finish the current competition," Van Gaal told AD.

"Sport is there to designate a winner on the field. Not to say after 25 matches we cut things off and Ajax is champion. It doesn't matter that AZ has the same number of points in three quarters of a competition? That is nonsense. Anyone who is an athlete understands what I mean.

“I also find it outrageous how the health issue is used in the discussion about 'playing out or quitting'. The whole of the adheres to what RIVM (Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) prescribes. They are the specialists.

"But while the government has also been following the experts for weeks, some football clubs suddenly say that it is not possible - Ajax first.

“Who doesn't want to play out? Check it out - clubs that are now in a European position, with the exception of , and clubs in the relegation zone.

"Clubs that misuse this corona crisis for their own gain and then make it a public health statement; I'm a man who can't take that.

"If it is allowed by the experts of the RIVM, I actually hope that the middle bracket of the division can ensure that the competition is completed.

"You can also play the season out in June or July. There is plenty of time this summer, the European Championship is off the calendar. And if UEFA and FIFA are willing to change rules and provide space, well then get started.

"And next season the league then gets a bit thicker, through more week-day duels. It can be great in the load of players, because in these weeks they are now unintentionally resting."