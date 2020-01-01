Ajara Nchout opens 2020 goal account in Valerenga victory over Roa

The Cameroonian registered her first goal of the season with her first-half opener in her side's victory at Intility Arena

Ajara Nchout opened her 2020 goal account in the Norwegian Toppserien game on Friday as Valerenga claimed a 2-0 win over Roa.

The forward scored 15 goals in all competitions to help her side to a Toppserien runners-up spot and berth last term.

Nchout was making her first league appearance of the season for Valerenga, having come on as a substitute in their opener which ended 3-2 in favour of her former side Sandviken last week.

Stunned by defeat at Sandviken, the Cameroonian broke the deadlock at Intility Arena in the 31st minute after Synne Jensen teed up Nchout, who chipped the ball elegantly over Linn-Mari Nilsen.

In the 68th minute, the hosts came close to scoring their second goal of the match when Nchout sent a pass through to Celin Ildhusoy, but the latter's effort was denied by the visitors' defence.

Dejana Stefanovic then doubled the hosts' lead after capitalising on a goalmouth scramble in the 71st minute.

Five minutes from full-time, Nchout set up Rikke Madsen on the right side of the box but the latter was denied by the woodwork.



It was the Cameroonian's first goal for Monica Knudsen's side on her first start since the resumption after the coronavirus lockdown.

Knudsen's side are second in the league log with three points after two games and they visit Klepp for their next fixture on July 18.