‘They are aiming for the Premier League’ – Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney playing the long game at Wrexham, says club CEO

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are “aiming for the Premier League”, says Wrexham’s CEO, but no timescale is being put on their pursuit.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons have begun their rise through the divisions with Hollywood co-owners at the helm, with the National League title claimed in record-breaking style last season. Phil Parkinson’s side are hoping to bounce straight through League Two, with more business to be done in the summer transfer window, and the ultimate ambition is to reach the English top-flight.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wrexham CEO Fleur Robinson has said during a Q&A at a Women in Business event presented by HM3 Legal: “It’s fantastic how the owners have invested in the club and the community. ﻿‌﻿‌﻿﻿‌﻿It's amazing to be a part of it and the interest and growth has been incredible. The club has seen turnover rise from £2.5m to £20m and as part of their mission statement they made it clear they wanted to develop the stadium, increase crowds, and make a difference in the community. ‌﻿﻿They are also aiming for the Premier League. There are no major timescales attached to this but it’s the ultimate ambition.” ‌

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney have invested heavily in Wrexham, as a club and a community, but deals such as that struck with FX for the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series have allowed the Welsh outfit to pull in funds that allow them to operate inside Financial Fair Play regulations.

WHAT NEXT? There is the promise of more spending to come this summer, with another transfer window open, and Wrexham will be hoping to build quickly on the new contract that they have put in place with former England international goalkeeper Ben Foster – with Gareth Bale unable to be tempted out of retirement just yet.