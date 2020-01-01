AIFF President Praful Patel agrees to Technical Committee's '3+1' recommendation

The AIFF president was reportedly happy with the recommendation of the technical committee with respect to the implementation of the '3+1' rule...

All Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel was briefed by general secretary Kushal Das about the technical committee's recommendations regarding the implementation of the 3+1 foreigner rule in the (ISL) and from the 2021-22 season.

Sources close to Goal can confirm that the FA president was pleased with the recommendations of the technical committee and suggested that it was the right move for the betterment of Indian football.

Earlier on Friday, the technical committee chaired by legendary Indian footballer Shyam Thapa had made its recommendations about implementing the ‘3+1’ foreigner player rule in the Indian leagues. complying with the AFC regulations. The rule states that a team can field three overseas players of any nationality and one overseas player from any of the AFC member nations.

But the above rule will be put to effect only after the 2020-21 season which means that both the ISL and I-League will maintain a status quo as far as player regulations are concerned.

Patel had also convened a meeting via video conferencing with all the national team coaches to know about the development of all the age group teams amidst the nation-wide lockdown.

Igor Stimac (senior national team coach), Maymol Rocky (senior women’s national team coach), Shanmugam Venkatesh (India U-19 coach) and Shuvendu Panda (India U-15 coach) were in attendance at the meeting.

Appreciating the work of all the coaches amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Patel said, “These are challenging times for everybody and that no one had seen anything like this. We need to be patient.

“There’s a huge amount of work going on at the age-group level, and all of that is our constant effort to bring in a big change in India’s football culture. India is a big country with a lot of limitations but our effort is to continue on the process for laying a strong foundation for the future of Indian football teams.”