East Bengal likely to appeal AIFF Players' status committee verdict on Jobby Justin

The player status committee has ruled in favour of Justin to complete his transfer to ATK...

are likely to appeal the verdict of the All Football Federation's (AIFF) Player Status Committee which has cleared Jobby Justin to join .

The Committee has passed the final verdict in favour of the player's move from East Bengal to ATK for the upcoming season, contrary to the earlier verdict passed by the Players' Status Committee of the Indian Football Association's (IFA), West Bengal.

According to The AIFF Committee, "the letters submitted by East Bengal cannot be considered as a valid Player’s Agreement as it does not fulfill all four essentialia negotii of a player’s agreement."

The four essentialia negotii or the essential elements of a valid football agreement should herewith include the duration of the agreement, subordination of the employee to the employer, personal performance and wages.

As such, the subsequent verdict has stated that the agreement signed between ATK and Justin on March 1, 2019, is valid - reiterating the ‘Bosman Ruling’ that the striker is free to sign an agreement with any club six months before his East Bengal agreement which is deemed to have begun from December 31, 2018.

And in accordance with the final verdict, the AIFF Committee also directed East Bengal to grant the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Justin. However, while the Red and Golds have issued the required NOC for the player to complete his move to the (ISL) outfit, the Red and Golds are also expected to challenge the ruling.