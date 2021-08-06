AIFF hand transfer ban to East Bengal over non-payment of salaries to three Indian players

East Bengal have been handed a transfer ban yet again for non-payment of salaries...

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has slapped East Bengal with a transfer ban for non-payment of salaries to three Indian players, Goal can confirm.

The three Indian players are Rakshit Dagar, Abhas Thapa and Pintu Mahata who were signed by East Bengal during the 2019/20 season.

Sources close to Goal have confirmed that the combined amount due to the three players is approximately INR 9 Lakhs with Pintu Mahata's salary being the most. Also, the decision on Mahata is a Non-compliance of Judicial Decision which means that the ban cannot be uplifted or further appealed.

The entire amount has to be paid by the club in the next 45 working days in order to remove the ban over the club.

