AIFF extends club licensing deadline to September 15

AIFF has extended the August 25 deadline for submitting documents related to club licensing to September 15...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) has set a new deadline of September 15 to submit all documents relating to club licensing, Goal has learnt.

Initially the deadline was on August 25th. But it was renewed taking into consideration a couple of factors which has hindered several clubs' endeavour to complete the process in due time.

The Kerala floods have disrupted life in the Southern state of and the clubs hailing from the region have sought more time to fulfill the licensing obligations.

Whereas, abrogation of Article 370 in the state of Jammu & Kashmir has acted as a deterrent for the Kashmiri clubs to meet the August 25 deadline. Government offices remained closed for a significant period of time in the valley which has hindered the process.

have been grappling with their stadium issue which has prevented them from completing the process. They were in talks with the TranStadia management in Ahmedabad as an alternative, but recent developments hint that they will be able to use the Kanteerava Stadium as their home in the upcoming (ISL) season.

Moreover, the future of is yet to be resolved.

Hence, taking into consideration all these factors the AIFF has decided to extend the deadline to September 15 to submit all the required documents for completing the club licensing procedure.