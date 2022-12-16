Aguero to share room with Messi at Argentina training complex in lead-up to World Cup final

Sergio Aguero will lodge with Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of their World Cup final against France on Sunday.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Argentine reporter Gaston Edul confirmed Aguero would remain with the national team's training camp until Sunday. The former forward, who scored 41 goals for the Albiceleste in 101 caps, was spotted at their training site at Qatar University on Thursday, and it appears he will be a part of the team for a few more days yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero featured alongside Messi at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, but was forced to retire from the game in December 2021 due to ongoing heart problems. His relationship with the PSG star is well documented, as the 34-year-old now appears to form a fundamental part of the Albiceleste's backroom staff as they go into their second World Cup final in three tournaments.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi, meanwhile, has gone on to dazzle in what will be his last World Cup for his country. The boy from Rosario has five goals and three assists to his name in Qatar, and will look to produce another spell-binding display against France to win the first World Cup of his career, just a year on from a maiden Copa America triumph.

WHAT NEXT? With Aguero very much a part of proceedings in Qatar, both Argentina and France will battle it out for the third World Cup in their respective histories, which would make France only the third nation to retain the trophy.