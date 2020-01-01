Aguero has transformed into a complete striker under Guardiola - Lee

A Blues legend says the "remarkable" Argentine has taken his game to a new level since the Catalan manager's arrival at Etihad Stadium

Sergio Aguero has always been a top-quality goalscorer, but Pep Guardiola unlocked his world-class potential at , according to Francis Lee.

The international moved to Etihad Stadium from back in 2011, and has since established himself as one of the finest centre-forwards of the modern era.

Aguero has stormed to the top of City's all-time scoring chart with 252 goals to his name across all competitions, while playing a key role in the most successful period in the club's history.

City have won 12 major trophies over the last decade, including four Premier League titles, and they are on course for more major silverware this season.

Guardiola's men look destined to surrender their top-flight crown to , but have progressed to a third successive final, the knockout stages and the fifth round of the .

Aguero has contributed 21 goals to City's cause, and he became the Premier League's highest-scoring overseas player when he netted a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Aston Villa on January 12.

Club legend Lee is in awe of the 31-year-old, whom he believes has evolved into a complete striker under Guardiola's stewardship over the last four years.

“Sergio is simply remarkable,” the ex-City frontman told the club's official website. “When Pep Guardiola first came to the Club, he was an out and out goalscorer but now he is an out and out player who scores goals.

“Sergio has got everything. He is a very good finisher, he is so clinical, he is the right size and build for a striker and he has got pace. I thought he was possibly a bit on the wane when Pep arrived but the manager shook him up and he has got him playing like a world-class striker he is.

“And if you look at the way he scores his goals they are not all simple. He can also score exceptional goals and he’s an amazing talent. Would I have liked to play alongside Sergio? No, as he would have got all my goals!

“Seriously, I would have absolutely relished playing with him. I found that if I was playing with great players it was made very easy for me as it was with amazing players like Colin [Bell], Neil [Young] and Mike [Summerbee]. Sergio is something special too.”

Lee went on to describe Guardiola as "the finest coach he has ever seen", and credited the former boss for revolutionising English football while keeping a talented squad's morale high at all times.

“If you look at our performances at Old Trafford and Villa Park last month, this team is playing as good as any team ever in the UK," Lee added.

“After all, who would have thought two or three years ago that if the goalkeeper didn’t pass the ball out it was a bad idea?

“The way he has changed he has opened everything up. He wants to play from the back to give more space around the rest of the pitch.

“I think he is definitely the best coach I have ever seen. He has got an amazing talent of one: analysing the opposition and two: the way he trains and keeps his players all competing for places.

“The manager has 22 players fighting for 11 places and it’s a happy squad.

“The great thing is if you get people copying what you are doing, then you must be doing something right.

“They are just a joy to watch and long may it continue.”