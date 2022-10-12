Aguero compares Haaland to Messi and says he will continue to break records

Sergio Aguero believes that Erling Haaland has the potential to be the Lionel Messi of the next generation and will keep breaking records.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Argentina international has said that the Manchester City striker is a generational talent and has put him in the same bracket along with some of the legends of the sport like Brazil legend Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Robert Lewandowski. Aguero believes that if Haaland maintains this consistency then he will keep breaking records in the years to come.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There's been many strikers worthy of awe I can think of. One of my favourites was Ronaldo [Nazario], who time and time again proved to be the full package as a player, and a menace before the goalposts. Each era usually has two or three players with that ability – and usually with different styles. Diego [Maradona], Romario, Lewandowski, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, and Leo, of course! Each had their own flair but they were all tremendous scorers to a fault," Aguero said to Stake.

"Speaking of Haaland specifically, he's got potency, athleticism, and a particular instinct for goals, which makes him very dangerous. He's got everything to keep racking up amazing stats, especially being part of an offensively-minded team like City. That in turn means plenty of opportunities to score. He's young and has a lot of potential to continue breaking records. Key to this, of course, will be consistency," he further added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been in sensational form since joining City in the summer and has already netted 20 times in just 13 appearances across all competitions. He is the leading scorer in Premier League with 15 goals and also leads the race to the Champions League's golden boot with five goals. After scoring against Southampton on Saturday he became the fastest player to score 15 goals in England's top flight.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has also made history by recording hat-tricks in three successive home games for Manchester City. Haaland became the fastest player to score three hat-tricks in the Premier League, doing so in just eight games.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? After being rested on Tuesday against Copenhagen in the Champions League, Haaland will be back in action on Sunday to take on Liverpool in the Premier League.