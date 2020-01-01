Afriyie Acquah: Yeni Malatyaspor ace focused on Ghana return

The former Parma man speaks on his international ambitions in the wake of being sidelined since the last Afcon tournament

-based midfielder Afriyie Acquah has not given up hopes of making a return to 's national team under coach CK Akonnor.

The Yeni Malatyaspor man has not been called up since representing the Black Stars at the 2019 in , where the team disappointingly failed to make the quarter-final, their first time of being unable to reach the last eight since the 2006 tournament, coincidentally also held in .

In January, Akonnor replaced James Kwasi Appiah, who guided Ghana at the last Afcon. The new man is expected to soon unveil his squad for November's Afcon 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan.

More teams

"I always say the national team is not for one person, there are many Ghanaian players but this is not like club football, so a coach needs a group of people who will play together for a long time so they get to each other," Acquah, formerly on the books of side , said on Max FM.

"I have no issues not been called but anytime I am called I will give my all like I do always.

"Since we returned from 2019 Afcon and changed coaches, the new coach has not called me on phone yet to discuss my return but I am still working hard so that anytime I am called I will honour the invitation.

"Of course, everyone watches football, I am doing well, anyone who knows me knows what I can do, ever since the season started, I play week in week out."

So far this season, Acquah has featured in all six games played by Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old has over 30 appearances for Ghana since making his international debut in a friendly against in 2012.

He was among the players who missed their penalty kicks as the Black Stars lost to Cote d'Ivoire in a shoot-out in the final of the 2015 Afcon tournament.

He has not only represented Ghana at continental level but also at the 2014 World Cup in , where the Black Stars suffered a disappointing first-round elimination.