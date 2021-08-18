African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Villarreal agree £21.3m deal for Bournemouth's Danjuma

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Villarreal agree £21.3m deal for Bournemouth's Danjuma

Uefa Europa League champions Villarreal have agreed to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma for about £21.3 million, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old has also agreed personal terms with the Yellow Submarines and he is now expected to travel to Spain for his medicals and complete the move.

Danjuma played a key role in Bournemouth's progress to the Championship play-offs last season with 15 league goals, but they narrowly missed out on promotion to Brentford.

Sarr demands Watford exit

Ismaila Sarr has told Watford he wants to leave the club this month amid reported interest from Liverpool.

Daily Express reports that the update from Vicarage Road comes as a boost for Jurgen Klopp's side who are preparing a £40m bid to sign the Senegal international.

The 23-year-old powered Watford back to the Premier League last season with his goalscoring contributions and he opened his 2021-22 season with a goal and an assist in the Hornets' 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Juventus loan Tunisia’s Rafia to Liege

Juventus have announced the depature of Hamza Rafia on a season-long loan to Standard Liege, with the obligation to buy under certain conditions.

The move is expected to offer the 22-year-old opportunity for first-team football after he spent the last two years playing for Juve U23 side.

Rafia made his Tunisia debut in September 2019 and he has played eight matches for the Carthage Eagles so far.

Milan dealt a blow in Ziyech’s pursuit

AC Milan have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Hakim Ziyech with Chelsea not ready to part ways with the Morocco playmaker this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri were hoping to sign Ziyech on loan as a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu but his recent performances made Thomas Tuchel switch his focus back to him.

The former Ajax midfielder joined Chelsea on a five-year deal in July 2020.

Diallo wanted by Sheffield Utd

Championship club Sheffield United are keen on signing Manchester United forward Amad Diallo before the close of the summer transfer window, reports talkSport .

The Blades have indicated interest in Diallo after he was told he can leave Old Trafford for regular playing time this season due to Jadon Sancho's arrival.

The 19-year-old completed a £37 million move from Atalanta in January and he played eight games for the Red Devils in all competitions last term.

Bakambu expected to leave China

Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu is expected to leave the Chinese Super League amid reported interest from Fenerbahce who are looking for attacking reinforcements.

Goal understands that the 30-year-old who moved to China in 2018, has not renewed his contract and he could consider a return to the Turkish Super Lig where he previously played for Bursaspor.

Bakambu is currently enduring his worst scoring season in China with five goals in 13 league matches.

Burnley make £13.5m offer for Cornet

Burnley have submitted a £13.5 million bid for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet, according to Lancs Live .

The Premier League club are said to have had long-term interest in the Ivory Coast international and they are set to beat Hertha Berlin and Inter Milan to his signing.

Lyon are ready to release Cornet who has been at the club since 2015, as they look to fund their move for Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri.

Barca closely monitoring Aubameyang

Barcelona are closely monitoring Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his attacking partner Alexandre Lacazette.

Sport reports that the Spanish giants will move for the Gabon international if they are able to offload Martin Braithwaite but a deal would include a player-exchange due to their financial challenges.

Aubameyang signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium last September and he has two years left on the current deal.

Premier League trio chasing Senegal's Sarr

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are tracking Metz teenage star Pape Matar Sarr, according to Daily Mail .

The Premier League giants have their sights on the Senegal international after his breakout season in Ligue 1 where he scored three goals in 22 matches.

They are keen to buy the 18-year-old before the transfer deadline day and transfer him back to Metz for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

Rennes reject West Ham’s bid for Aguerd

Rennes have turned down a £17 million bid from West Ham United for Nayef Aguerd, according to Football Insider .

The bid was the Hammers' second attempt to sign the Morocco defender after £15m was initially rejected.

Rennes are reportedly not ready to lose Aguerd and they want David Moyes' side to look elsewhere for their centre-back.

Roma ready to part with Diawara

Roma don’t consider Amadou Diawara as part of their plans and they are open to offers for him this summer, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport via Siamo la Roma .

The Serie A club is looking to cash in on the Guinea international who is reportedly attracting interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

Diawara moved to the Stadio Olimpico from Napoli in 2019 and he has three years left on his current deal.

Ghezzal in Istanbul to complete Besiktas move

Leicester City midfielder Rachid Ghezzal has arrived in Istanbul to complete his permanent move to Besiktas, according to Fotomac .

The Turkish Super Lig champions are keen on Ghezzal in their team after he contributed 17 assists and eight goals in 31 league matches last season.

The Algeria star is expected to sign a four-year contract at Besiktas.

Salernitana reach agreement for Crotone's Simy

Serie A new boys Salernitana have found an agreement with Crotone for the signing of Simy Nwankwo.

According to reports in Italy , the Garnets are to pay a figure close to €6 million including a bonus for the outright purchase of the Nigeria striker.

Simy was in a hot goalscoring form last season but his contribution of 20 goals in 38 Serie A matches could not save Crotone from dropping to Serie B.

Rangers make formal bid for Osayi-Samuel

Rangers have made a formal bid to Fenerbahce for the services of Nigeria's Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to Turkish reports .

Osayi-Samuel moved to Istanbul on a four-year deal in January and he could be set for another switch this month with Steven Gerrard interested in bolstering his squad.

The Benin-born star played in 18 Super Lig games in the second half of last season with a goal to his name.

Mourinho turns to Zambo Anguissa as Xhaka alternative

Roma are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Claciomercato reports that Jose Mourinho sees the Cameroon international as an alternative to Granit Xhaka who will not be leaving Arsenal this summer.

Zambo Anguissa was recently a subject of a loan offer from Valencia but it was turned down by the Cottagers.

Success reluctant to leave Watford

Udinese are interested in signing Isaac Success but the Nigeria striker does not want to leave Watford this summer, according to Watford Observer .

The Serie A club and Watford are owned by the Pozzo family, and the Hornets are reportedly set to let him go on a permanent deal to Italy.

Success has two years left on his contract and he broke into Xisco Munoz's team towards the end of last season with a goal in 10 Championship games.