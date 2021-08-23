African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Tottenham waiting to sign AC Milan's Kessie for free

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bologna meet Sarr’s representatives

Bologna are scheduled to meet Malang Sarr’s agents on Monday to discuss a potential transfer from Chelsea this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 22-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal in August 2020 but he spent last season on loan at Porto.

The Serie A club face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Everton who indicated interest in signing the French U21 player of Senegalese descent.

Delort edging closer to Nice

Nice are closing in on a €10 million move for Montpellier star Any Delort, reports Foot Mercato.

The Eaglets are keen on bolstering their frontline with the Algeria international who has scored two goals in three Ligue 1 matches this season.

Delort joined Montpellier in 2019 and they reportedly rejected an €8m bid for the striker earlier this month.

Spurs looking to sign Kessie for free

Tottenham Hotspur are waiting to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie when his contract expires next year, according to Sports Lens.

The Ivory Coast star has entered the final year of his contract at the San Siro Stadium and he is yet to agree a new deal.

Spurs are said to have made contact with Kessie's agent and they are planning to give him around €8 million per season for the next five years.

Crystal Palace want £20m Nketiah

Crystal Palace are hoping to sign Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah this month, according to Sky Sports .

Meanwhile, Arsenal are demanding around £20 million for the 22-year-old after rejecting two bids from an unnamed European club.

The player, born in England to Ghanaian parents, has found it difficult to play regular first-team football in Mikel Arteta’s team and he is in the final year of his contract.

West Ham move for Guinea’s Bayo

West Ham United have made a move for Clermont forward Mohamed Bayo after his impressive start to the 2021-22 season, according to Le 10 Sport .

The Hammers are confident of beating Lille to the signing of the 23-year-old who has scored three goals in two Ligue 1 matches this campaign.

The Guinea international played a prominent role in Clermont's promotion to Ligue 1 last season with his tally of 22 goals in 38 matches.

Tottenham reach agreement for Pape Matar Sarr

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Metz for the transfer of Senegal's Pape Matar Sarr, reports Foot Mercato .

The 18-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal with Spurs but he will spend the 2021-22 season on loan with the Maroons.

Sarr, who shone in Ligue 1 last campaign, is said to have attracted interest from several Premier League heavyweights this summer.

RB Leipzig interested in Moriba

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have shown interest to sign Ilaix Moriba as his contract renewal talks stall with Barcelona.

Marca reports that the Spanish giants will demand at least €15 million for the Guinea-born midfielder whose contract will run out in June 2022.

Moriba broke into Ronald Koeman’s team last season and he made 14 La Liga appearances with a goal to his name.

Liverpool to make Salah highest paid player in their history

Liverpool are set to offer Mohamed Salah a club-record deal in an attempt to extend his stay at Anfield, according to the Athletic .

The Reds are prioritising Salah's renewal after committing several first-team players to fresh terms at the club.

The Egypt international is a key force in Jurgen Klopp's team with his goalscoring contributions and he has two years left on his contract.

Juventus loan Tunisia’s Rafia to Liege

Juventus have announced the depature of Hamza Rafia on a season-long loan to Standard Liege, with the obligation to buy under certain conditions.

The move is expected to offer the 22-year-old opportunity for first-team football after he spent the last two years playing for Juve U23 side.

Rafia made his Tunisia debut in September 2019 and he has played eight matches for the Carthage Eagles so far.

Bakambu expected to leave China

Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu is expected to leave the Chinese Super League amid reported interest from Fenerbahce who are looking for attacking reinforcements.

Goal understands that the 30-year-old who moved to China in 2018, has not renewed his contract and he could consider a return to the Turkish Super Lig where he previously played for Bursaspor.

Bakambu is currently enduring his worst scoring season in China with five goals in 13 league matches.