African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Napoli want £100 million for Koulibaly

Slimani set to complete move from

Islam Slimani is close to sealing a deal with side Lyon from Premier League club Leicester City, according to Daily Mail .

The international arrived in this week and completed his medicals on Wednesday afternoon.

The centre-forward will be a direct replacement for Moussa Dembele, who is on his way to side .

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants £100 million from any club who want to sign Kalidou Koulibaly in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports .

The centre-back has been a target for Premier League side and recently are believed to be interested in adding the international to their ranks following Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez's injury problems.

Koulibaly, who is spending his seventh season with the club, has been a consistent performer for the Parthenopeans since his arrival, helping them to win the , Supercoppa Italiana titles.

keen to sign Bissouma

Premier League giants Arsenal are interested to sign & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma this January, according to the Sun .

The Mali international teamed up with Brighton in the summer of 2018 and has been a key member of Graham Potter’s men.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen to bolster his side with the midfielder, who is a fan of the Gunners.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and competing for Delort

Andy Delort has emerged as a top target for Premier League clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports .

The Algeria international has been turning heads for French side since teaming up with the club permanently in 2019 from .

The 29-year-old forward has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 17 league games for the Stade de la Mosson outfit in the 2020-21 season.