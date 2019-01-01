African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United's £96m bid for Koulibaly rejected

Man Utd's £96m bid for Koulibaly rejected

have turned down 's offer of £96 million for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, the Manchester Evening News has reported.

Just like his predecessor Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Koulibaly as the best possible defensive reinforcement the ​Red Devils could make this summer.

But Napoli are not ready to release one of their prized assets on the cheap after he was recently named the best defender in the Serie A for the 2018-19 season.

Souare & Sako to leave

Senegal's Pape Souare and Mali’s Bakary Sako are expected to leave Crystal Palace when their contracts expire next month, according to the Evening Standard.

Injury hampered Souare's campaign with the Eagles and limited him to just four appearances in the entire 2018-19 season.

The 28-year-old is set to leave the club next month on a free transfer, alongside Sako, who played only four games since his return from West Bromwich Albion in January.

While Sako's next destination is unknown, Souare is said to be considering a return to with .

eye Ayew swoop

Southampton are hoping to sign loanee Jordan Ayew despite his underwhelming campaign at Crystal Palace.

The Sun claims that the Saints are keen on adding the international to their ranks because of his experience in the English top-flight.

During the 2018-19 season, Ayew was limited to 14 appearances in all competitions. He only scored one goal and created two assists.

and target Morsy

Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday are both interested in signing Athletic captain Sam Morsy, according to Sky Sports.

Morsy played in 40 of Wigan's Championship games this season and is a combative central midfield player.

His impressive performances were crucial in helping the Latics avoid the drop as they finished 18th in the league table.

consider Boufal as second option

Celta Vigo are interested in making Sofiane Boufal's deal permanent but they are not ready to meet Southampton's asking price of £13 million, the Daily Echo claims.

Boufal had a fine campaign in the Spanish top-flight where he scored three goals in 37 games and also completed the most dribbles ahead of Lionel Messi.

The international is expected to return to the south coast this summer to embark on a pre-season under Ralph Hasenhuttl.