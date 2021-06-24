African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester City plot move for Almeria star Sadiq

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Manchester City plot Sadiq move

Manchester City are plotting a move to sign Almeria goalscoring machine Umar Sadiq.

According to AS, the Premier League champions want to sign the former Nigeria youth star and instantly loan him to Troyes where he will plaly in the French Ligue 1 next season.

After scoring 20 goals in 40 league matches in the Spanish second division, Sadiq has been a subject of interest from several clubs including Spartak Moscow and Eintracht Frankfurt who have submitted their offers.

Keita Balde offers himself to Inter Milan

Monaco loanee Keita Balde is targeting a reunion with Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Transfermarket Web.

The Senegal winger spent the 2018-19 season at the San Siro Stadium and he is keen on a return to link up with his former Lazio coach.

Balde who left Lazio for Monaco in 2017, spent the last campaign on loan at Sampdoria where he scored seven goals in 25 Serie A matches.

Ziyech on AC Milan's wishlist

Hakim Ziyech is one of the Chelsea trio AC Milan are hoping to land this summer.

According to Sky Sports , the Rossoneri consider Ziyech as their top target to replace Hakan Calhanoglu who joined their rivals Inter this week.

The Moroccan playmaker has only spent a season at Stamford Bridge where he contributed six goals and three assists in 39 games across all competitions.

Brentford open talks to sign Onyeka

Newly-promoted Premier League club Brentford have started negotiations with Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka over a permanent move from FC Midtylland, reports Sky Sports .

A deal between Midtjylland and Brentford is expected to be simple as both clubs are owned by Matthew Benham.

Onyeka caught the attention of the Bees with his performances in last season's Champions League group stage and in the Danish Superliga where he helped the Wolves finish second.

PSG agree €70m deal for Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a record deal up to €70 million to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, according to ESPN .

The Morocco international will sign a five-year deal in Paris after an impressive debut season in Italy where he won the Serie A.

PSG and Hakimi struck an agreement a month ago, and the deal is set to make the 22-year-old the most expensive full-back in the world.

Ebuehi set for Serie A adventure next season

Tyronne Ebuehi is closing in on a loan move from Benfica to Venezia, according to Gianluca Di Marzio .

Paolo Zanetti identified the 25-year-old as an option to boost his defensive set-up as they prepare for their campaign in Serie A next season.

The Super Eagles right-back spent last season on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie with Twente where he played 33 matches with a goal to his name.

Leicester City set to sign Soumare

Boubakary Soumare is close to finalising his move to Premier League outfit Leicester City, reports the Sun.



The France youth international of Senegalese descent has been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium following his impressive performances at Lille.



Brendan Rodgers’ men would be hoping to sign the talented midfielder as soon as possible as Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester United are also keen on having him ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Besiktas targeting Diouf move

Besiktas are planning to make a move for Hatayspor talisman Mame Diouf after his impressive goalscoring run in his debut Super Lig campaign.

According to Fanatik , the Black Eagles consider Diouf, 33, as a replacement for departed duo Vincent Aboubakar and Cenk Tosun.

The Senegal international had his best goalscoring record in a league season with 19 goals in 38 games in the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea to add Loftus-Cheek to Hakimi offer

Chelsea are willing to add Ruben Loftus-Cheek to their offer to sign Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Blues are keen on signing the Morocco international who played a crucial role in Inter's Serie A triumph with a contribution of seven goals and eight assists.

Goal understands that Chelsea are also ready to include Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta in an effort to reach an agreement with the Nerazzurri.

Elsewhere, Foot Mercato claims PSG are preparing to table an improved bid of around £60 million to sign Hakimi.

Article continues below

Eintracht Frankfurt & Spartak Moscow submit offers for Sadiq

Almeria striker Umar Sadiq has become a subject of transfer interest after his impressive debut season in the Spanish second division.

AS reports that Eintracht Frankfurt have submitted an offer around €18 million for the Nigerian forward while Spartak Moscow already have €16 million on the table.

Almeria, however, are said to be demanding at least €30 million for Sadiq who scored 20 goals in 40 league appearances last season.