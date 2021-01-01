African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Ex-Arsenal striker Akpom told to leave Middlesbrough

Atletico plotting Naby Keita move

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has emerged as a summer transfer target for Atletico Madrid.

According to Fichajes, Atletico boss Diego Simeone has highlighted the Guinea captain as one of his 'great wishes' this season.

Keita has struggled with fitness issues since he moved to the Premier League from RB Leipzig in 2018, and he has made 10 league appearances for Liverpool so far this season.

PSG eye Salah as Mbappe alternative

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to sign Mohamed Salah if Liverpool fail to qualify for the Uefa Champions League next season, reports ESPN.

The French giants are said to have the two-time African Footballer of the Year included in their transfer list as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe who is yet to extend his contract at the club.

Salah has two years left on his contract at Anfield and he is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 21 goals after 33 matches this season.

Ex-Arsenal striker Akpom told to leave Middlesbrough

Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has been told to leave Middlesbrough after his underwhelming campaign in the Championship, according to TEAMtalk.

Neil Warnock is reportedly disappointed by Akpom's contribution this season and the Anglo-Nigerian's representatives have been told to start searching for a new club.

The 25-year-old joined Boro on a permanent deal from Greek club PAOK last September but he only managed five goals and two assists in 38 league matches as they finished 10th in the table.

PSG continue push for Aurier’s return

Serge Aurier might be on his way back to Paris as discussions continue between the Ligue 1 club and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Foot Mercato.

Four years after the Ivory Coast captain was signed for £23million, Spurs are reportedly willing to release the 28-year-old for £10 million and PSG are ready to hand him a four-year deal.

Aurier is also expected to reunite with his ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino in the French capital even though Real Madrid were said to have inquired about his availability.