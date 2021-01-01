African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Elmohamady to leave Aston Villa in the summer

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Elmohamady to leave Aston Villa

Egypt defender Ahmed Elmohamady is expected to leave Aston Villa as a free agent in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The Claret and Blue will not be offering the 33-year-old a new deal when his four-year contract expires in June.

Elmohamady joined Aston Villa from Hull City in 2017 and he has played in nine Premier League games so far this campaign.

Milan interested in Zambo Anguissa

AC Milan are interested in strengthening their midfield options with the signing of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, reports Claciomercato.

Ismael Bennacer's injury struggle is a worry for Stefano Pioli and Zambo Anguissa is being considered to fill the Algerian midfielder's void.

AC Milan might move for the Cameroon international in the summer, a year after they were offered a loan-to-buy deal.

Arsenal courting Leipzig's Konate

Arsenal are among a number of clubs who are considering a move for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in the summer, according to Evening Standard.

After offloading Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in January, the Gunners are monitoring the Malian descent as an option to bolster their defensive set-up.

En-Nesyri wanted as Haaland's replacement

Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri to replace Erling Haaland, reports Eurosport.

The Morocco international is among the highest scoring players in La Liga this season with 13 goals for Sevilla who sit fourth in the league table.

En-Nesyri's deal in Seville is expected to run out in 2025 which means he won't be leaving Spain on the cheap even with Haaland reportedly attracting interest Real Madrid.