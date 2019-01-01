African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Efe Ambrose set for Hibernian exit

Ambrose set for Hibernian exit

Efe Ambrose is set to leave Hibernian for free this month, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Nigerian defender has rejected new terms to extend his stay beyond the expiry of his present contract in the summer and could now activate a release clause allowing him to leave for nothing from January 1.

Ambrose has been a mainstay in Neil Lennon's backline since he joined Hibs from Celtic initially on loan in January 2017 before signing a two-year deal.

Cardiff City are said to be interested in strengthening their defence with the former Celtic centre-back and are monitoring the situation.

Schalke list Solanke as top transfer target

Dominic Solanke has emerged as a top transfer target for Bundesliga side Schalke 04, Transfermarket reports.

After struggling in front of goal in the first half of the season, Schalke have identified the 21-year-old as a priority.

Crystal Palace are also planning a swoop for Solanke who has yet to play a match for Jurgen Klopp's team this season.

Wolves lead race to sign Abraham

Wolverhampton Wanderers are leading the race to sign Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham this month, according to Daily Mail.

Wolves want Abraham who has scored 16 goals for Aston Villa this season to compete with Raul Jimenez up front.

Huddersfield Town and Burnley are also interested in signing him as the forward eyes Premier League return.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will need to activate a recall option for the 21-year-old to pursue a loan move at a Premier League club for the second half of the season.

Zaha flattered by staggering China deal

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha has responded to a reported £44 million offer from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

The Ivorian star described the deal as flattering and reiterated his commitment to the Eagles.

Leicester City interested in Elneny

Leicester City have expressed interest to take out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny on loan for the rest of the season, 90 min reports.

The Egypt international has struggled to earn playing time in the first half of the season, making seven appearances in all competitions, including a single appearance in the Premier League.

Napoli open Trezeguet talks

Napoli have opened talks with Kasimpasa about a deal to sign winger Mahmoud Trezeguet, according to Takvim via KingFut.

Trezeguet is having a fine season in the Turkish top-flight, having contributed five goals and five assists in 17 games for the Apaches who are fourth in the league standings.

His impressive form has attracted a number of clubs, including Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, Al Rayyan of Qatar, and Lazio.