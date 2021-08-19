African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Demba Ba leaves Swiss club after playing three matches

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Simy completes Salernitana switch

Salernitana have announced the signing of Simy Nwankwo on a season-long loan from Crotone.

The move marked a Serie A return for the Super Eagles striker who scored 20 goals in 37 matches last term.

Ba leaves Swiss club after playing three matches

Former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba has left Swiss Super League club Lugano after playing 47 minutes of football in three matches.

TalkSport reports that the Senegal star left the club after a change of ownership and he has returned to Paris as a free agent.

Ba joined Lugano on a free transfer in June after his contract at Istanbul Basaksehir was terminated.

Liverpool to make Salah highest paid player in their history

Liverpool are set to offer Mohamed Salah a club-record deal in an attempt to extend his stay at Anfield, according to the Athletic .

The Reds are prioritising Salah's renewal after committing several first-team players to fresh terms at the club.

The Egypt international is a key force in Jurgen Klopp's team with his goalscoring contributions and he has two years left on his contract.

Success expected to join Udinese

Watford forward Isaac Success is expected to Udinese before the close of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old was reportedly reluctant to move to Italy this summer, however, Watford Observer claims things have progressed and he has agreed to move.

Talks are still ongoing to finalise the contract details. Meanwhile, Watford and Udinese are owned by the Pozzo family.

Sarr demands Watford exit

Ismaila Sarr has told Watford he wants to leave the club this month amid reported interest from Liverpool.

Daily Express reports that the update from Vicarage Road comes as a boost for Jurgen Klopp's side who are preparing a £40m bid to sign the Senegal international.

The 23-year-old powered Watford back to the Premier League last season with his goalscoring contributions and he opened his 2021-22 season with a goal and an assist in the Hornets' 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Juventus loan Tunisia’s Rafia to Liege

Juventus have announced the depature of Hamza Rafia on a season-long loan to Standard Liege, with the obligation to buy under certain conditions.

The move is expected to offer the 22-year-old opportunity for first-team football after he spent the last two years playing for Juve U23 side.

Rafia made his Tunisia debut in September 2019 and he has played eight matches for the Carthage Eagles so far.

Milan dealt a blow in Ziyech’s pursuit

AC Milan have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Hakim Ziyech with Chelsea not ready to part ways with the Morocco playmaker this summer, according to Calciomercato .

The Rossoneri were hoping to sign Ziyech on loan as a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu but his recent performances made Thomas Tuchel switch his focus back to him.

The former Ajax midfielder joined Chelsea on a five-year deal in July 2020.

Diallo wanted by Sheffield Utd

Championship club Sheffield United are keen on signing Manchester United forward Amad Diallo before the close of the summer transfer window, reports talkSport .

The Blades have indicated interest in Diallo after he was told he can leave Old Trafford for regular playing time this season due to Jadon Sancho's arrival.

The 19-year-old completed a £37 million move from Atalanta in January and he played eight games for the Red Devils in all competitions last term.

Bakambu expected to leave China

Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu is expected to leave the Chinese Super League amid reported interest from Fenerbahce who are looking for attacking reinforcements.

Goal understands that the 30-year-old who moved to China in 2018, has not renewed his contract and he could consider a return to the Turkish Super Lig where he previously played for Bursaspor.

Bakambu is currently enduring his worst scoring season in China with five goals in 13 league matches.

Burnley make £13.5m offer for Cornet

Burnley have submitted a £13.5 million bid for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet, according to Lancs Live .

The Premier League club are said to have had long-term interest in the Ivory Coast international and they are set to beat Hertha Berlin and Inter Milan to his signing.

Lyon are ready to release Cornet who has been at the club since 2015, as they look to fund their move for Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri.

Premier League trio chasing Senegal's Sarr

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are tracking Metz teenage star Pape Matar Sarr, according to Daily Mail .

The Premier League giants have their sights on the Senegal international after his breakout season in Ligue 1 where he scored three goals in 22 matches.

They are keen to buy the 18-year-old before the transfer deadline day and transfer him back to Metz for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.