African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Trabzonspor reject Celtic’s bid for Ekuban

Trabzonspor reject ’s bid for Ekuban

Trabzonspor have turned down Celtic's bid of around €5 million for striker Caleb Ekuban, according to Fanatik.

The Turkish Cup champions are said to be insisting on €7 million for the 26-year-old who scored six goals with four assists in all competitions last season.

Ghoulam on ’ radar

Faouzi Ghoulam could be nearing a move to the Premier League this summer.

Calciomercato reports and Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to reaching an agreement for the full-back.

Ghoulam was previously a target for but he has struggled for form in Naples since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a game in November 2017.

Wolves line up Traore replacement

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing winger Lucas Ocampos as a potential replacement for Adama Traore.

Sky Sports claimed Wolves are ready to part with Traore if they receive a big offer while Ocampos has a release clause of £62m and four years left on his Sevilla contract.

in talks for Slimani

Rennes are in contact with flop Islam Slimani over a potential move, according to L'Equipe via Sport Witness .

Following a contribution of nine goals and seven assists at last season, the are hoping to the Algeria international to their books ahead of their Uefa Champions League campaign.

Slimani has spent the last two seasons on loan away from Leicester and his contract with the Foxes will expire in June 2021.