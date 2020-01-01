African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Toulouse set transfer fee for Tottenham target Sangare

set price for target Sangare

Ligue 2 side Toulouse have dropped the asking price of Tottenham Hotspur target Ibrahim Sangare, according to Foot Mercato.

They are said to be demanding €8-10 million for the international who has a year left on his contract.

reject ’s opening bid for Traore

Newly-promoted Premier League club Fulham have had an opening bid for Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore rejected by Lyon, reports Foot Mercato.

The Cottagers are interested in signing the former winger but their offer is way off Lyon's asking price of €25 million.

Traore is not short of suitors in with , , and reportedly linked with his signing.

Naplo president regrets not selling Koulibaly sooner

president Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted that a bid of €110 million was made for Kalidou Koulibaly previously, however, he rejected it, a decision he is ruing now.

The Senegalese centre-back has been linked with some of Europe’s giants like , , and for the past couple of seasons.

Sobhi closes in on Pyramids switch

winger Ramadan Sobhi is nearing a permanent switch to Egyptian Premier League side Pyramids FC.

According to Ahram, the 23-year-old was spotted wearing Pyramids jersey at the club's Al-Defaa Al-Gawi Stadium while training with the rest of the team on Wednesday.

Sobhi has spent the last one-and-a-half years on loan in with .

Chelsea told price for goalkeeper

are demanding over £30 million from Chelsea for Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, reports the Telegraph.

Frank Lampard is reportedly wants Mendy in his team to provide competition for no. 1 shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Goal understands Chelsea tabled an improved bid of €20 million for the 28-year-old a few days ago after the outfit turned down their opening offer of £14m.

Mounie linked with Ligue 1 return

Brest are working to bring Benin international Steve Mounie back to the French Ligue 1, according to L’Equipe via MaxiFoot.

The Pirates have turned their attention to the Huddersfield Town striker as an option to strengthen their frontline after suffering back-to-back defeats in their first two matches this season.

Mounie moved to England from in 2017 and he scored eight goals in 30 Championship matches last season.