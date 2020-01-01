African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Real Madrid make enquiry for AC Milan’s Bennacer

make enquiry for Bennacer

Real Madrid are the latest club to contact over the availability of midfielder Ismael Bennacer, according to Foot Mercato.

The Spanish giants join and Paris Saint Germain in the pursuit of the 22-year-old who has been impressive in his debut campaign at the San Siro.

Bennacer is said to have a release clause of €50 million but Real Madrid are reported to be prioritising the signing of Angola-born Eduardo Camavinga from .

target Gueye as Neves replacement

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to bring PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye back to the Premier League should Ruben Neves leave the club.

Sunday Express claims Wolves are keeping tabs on the international with and showing interest in their Portuguese midfield star Neves.

Gueye left last summer after spending four years in the Premier League and he helped PSG clinch their third straight title this season with a goal in 20 league appearances.

Niang fuels links with Sarr meeting

Rennes striker Mbaye Niang could be nearing a move to Ligue 1 rivals Marseille with the French transfer window set to open on Monday.

According to La Provence, Niang was spotted with Marseille defender Bouna Sarr in a butcher shop located in Aubagne on Saturday.

The Senegalese attacker has emerged as a target for Andre Villas-Boas after his contribution of 10 league goals helped Rennes finish third in the Ligue 1 table.

Guirassy wanted by Rennes after relegation

Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy is wanted by Ligue 1 side Rennes as they chase football next season, Goal understands.

The player of Guinean descent is also attracting interest from the Premier League after his return of nine Ligue 1 goals failed to rescue Amiens from relegation this season.

Guirassy is contracted to the Unicorns until 2022 with his transfer fee expected to be around €10 million.

Boga reserved on future

Jeremie Boga has stated he remains committed to Sassuolo despite the transfer interest surrounding him.

The international has drawn interest from clubs like , , Milan and his former club who have the option to buy him back after his fine displays in Roberto De Zerbi's team.

He has scored eight goals and laid four assists so far in the in this campaign.

