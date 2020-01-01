African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Galatasaray close in on Onyekuru return

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

close in on Onyekuru return

Galatasaray are close to bringing Henry Onyekuru back to after struggling in the French with .

Onyekuru has played just four league games at Monaco since his arrival from in the summer and he is set to revive himself in Fatih Terim's team, where he scored 14 goals in 31 Super Lig matches last season.

Galatasaray confirmed ongoing talks with Monaco over the signing of the forward.

📢 Profesyonel Futbolcu Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru'nun Kulübümüze geçici transferi konusunda Futbolcu ve Kulübü AS Monaco Football Club SAM ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/rMfYW2AGLo — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) January 3, 2020

PSG want Koulibaly as Silva successor

Ligue 1 giants PSG are interested in signing centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer as Thiago Silva nears the end of his contract in the French capital.

Foot Mercato reported the international is ready to leave at the end of the season and Napoli are ready to receive offers in the region of €70-75 million.

Aside from PSG, other clubs interested in signing Koulibaly include , Hotspur, and .

Barrow close to €15m move

Gambia's Musa Barrow is on the verge of completing a €15 million move from to rivals Bologna.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the deal which include a fee of €12m plus another €3m in add-ons could be completed this weekend.

Barrow has played seven Serie A games for Atalanta this season, including one start but he is yet to find the back of the net.

Article continues below

leading chase for Zaha

Chelsea are leading the race to sign talisman Wilfried Zaha with the hire of a super-agent, Daily Mail claims.

The Blues have secured the services of Israeli super-agent Pini Zahavi to engineer the exit of Zaha from Selhurst Park.

Frank Lampard's side are back in the transfer market for reinforcements after seeing their transfer ban lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in December.