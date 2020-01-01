African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Fulham close to signing Lookman

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

close to signing Lookman

Fulham are closing in on a loan deal for forward Ademola Lookman, reports Bild.

The Anglo-Nigerian is expected to move to Craven Cottage in a deal worth €2 million subject to a medical.

Since his permanent signing from in 2019, Lookman has struggled for playing time in Liepzig and he started just one match out of the 11 appearances registered last season

Saints want ’s Sangare

are interested in signing Toulouse midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to boost their midfield options, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old Ivorian is seen as a potential replacement Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who left for this summer.

Sangare has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Toulouse and could be an affordable option for the Saints.

Adebayor linked with move

West Bromwich Albion are considering a move for ex- and star Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to the Sun, the Baggies have held talks with people connected to the Togolese striker who is currently without a club after leaving Paraguayan outfit Olimpia in July.

West Brom are in need of reinforcements upfront after failing to score a goal in their first two Premier League matches of the season.

Onguene on Premier League clubs’ radar

and Fulham are interested in signing defender Jerome Onguene, Sports Lens claims.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a target for the Premier League clubs who are keen on strengthening their defence before the close of the transfer window.

No offer has been submitted for the international, who played 34 matches for Salzburg last season.

Aurier turns down move

Serge Aurier has turned down a move to after Spartak Moscow and Tottenham Hotspur reached an agreement for his transfer, reports Football Insider.

The Ivorian defender is said to be uninterested in a move to the Russian capital as he continues to battle for playing time in Jose Mourinho’s team.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claims are still in talks with Spurs for Aurier, who is reportedly valued at around £23 million.