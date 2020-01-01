African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Benrahma set for crisis talks with Brentford

Benrahma set for crisis talks with

Brentford will hold crisis talks with Said Benrahma when he returns from international duty with on Wednesday, according to the Mirror.

Benrahma is hoping to join a Premier League club ahead of the domestic transfer deadline on Friday and West Ham are said to have agreed a deal with Brentford that could potentially be worth £30m.

have also shown an interest in the 25-year-old but there has been no approach by the Midlands club.

& plot late swoop for Andre Ayew

The Premier League clubs are hoping to sign forward Andre Ayew before Friday's domestic transfer deadline.

Daily Mail claims Swansea City face an uphill challenge to keep the captain who scored one goal after four games in this campaign so far.

Ayew is in the final 12 months of his contract in Steve Cooper's team and could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Why sold Hakimi to

Real Madrid sold highly-rated Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan this summer in order to reduce their costs, reports the Guardian.

The Spanish champions sold Hakimi in a deal worth €40 million and did not sign a single player during the transfer window either due to them needing to reduce their costs or stabilise their finances in wake of the impact of the coronavirus on football finances.

Hakimi has already contributed a goal and two assists in three matches so far this season.