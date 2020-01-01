African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal to include Torreira in Partey deal

make move for ’s Amartey

Fulham have approached Leicester City for the signing of Daniel Amartey, reports Football Insider.

Amartey’s versatility to play in the defence and midfield attracted the Cottagers, who want to bolster Steve Cooper’s team before the close of the transfer window.

The international is yet to play competitive football in almost two years since he suffered an ankle injury against in October 2018.

to include Torreira in part-exchange deal for Partey

Arsenal's pursuit of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been boosted with Lucas Torreira attracting interest from .

According to Spanish outlet El Gol, Atletico boss Diego Simeone admires Torreira's qualities while Partey is said to be interested in a move to North London after rejecting a new contract to remain in .

The Gunners might have Partey's £45 million release clause lowered if the Uruguayan goes the other way.

Sarr offered to Man Utd

could sign winger Ismaila Sarr on a season-long loan, according to 90 min.

The Red Devils are said to be the only real contenders for the international after backed out following the signings of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota last weekend.

Watford are demanding close to £40 million for the outright sale of the 22-year-old who produced five goals and six assists in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

confident on Aurier deal

Russian club Spartak Moscow are "increasingly confident" of reaching an agreement with Hotspur to sign Serge Aurier, according to Sky Sports.

The arrival of Matt Doherty from this summer has limited Aurier's chances in Jose Mourinho's team and he is open to leave for regular playing time.

Earlier this summer, showed interest in the Ivorian defender but they were reluctant to match Spurs' £23 million valuation.