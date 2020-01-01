African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Acquah set for Serie A return

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

rival Spurs for Dakonam

Arsenal are among a number of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Togolese centre-back Djene Dakonam from this month, according to the Sun .

Dakonam has impressed in the heart of Getafe's defence, making Team of the Year for the past two seasons and he is valued at around £22 million.

are said to have had an offer of £12.8 million dismissed while , Bournemouth and are also interested in his signing.

Kalou in talks with

After finding playing time to come by at this season, Salomon Kalou is set to leave for greener pastures.

Reports in Germany disclosed that the former and forward is currently in talks with struggling outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Kalou has just 147 minutes of league football so far this campaign, which include one start in five matches.

Spurs in talks to sign Cape Verde's Luis

Hotspur have opened negotiations for the temporary signing of Ze Luis from .

The Record reported that Spurs want the Cape Verde international until the end of the season as an option to strengthen their frontline but his non-possession of European passport and work permit might hinder the deal.

Luis moved to Porto from last summer and he has scored seven goals in eight starts in the Primeira League.

Acquah set for return

midfielder Afriyie Acquah is on the verge of returning to the Italian Serie A to join Lecce, according to Football Italia .

Acquah only joined Yeni Malatyaspor on a free transfer in the summer and has played 13 games in the Turkish Super Lig this term.

The 28-year-old previously played for , , , and Palermo in and DR Congo's Giannelli Imbula could go to in his place.