Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Draw, fixtures, groups, how to watch & everything you need to know

The African competition will commence this summer in Egypt, with defending champions Cameroon looking to claim their second successive title

Contents

1. Africa Cup of Nations format

2. Tables, fixtures & results

3. What is the Africa Cup of Nations?

4. TV channels & live streaming

5. Previous Africa Cup of Nations winners

The 32nd edition of the is set to take place this June, with the qualification stages now complete.

All 24 teams have been confirmed for this summer's tournament, though title holders Cameroon had their hosting duties stripped after CAF stated that they were not satisfied with the country's preparations.

Following the news of no longer hosting the competition, it was announced in January that CAF had chosen Egypt as the new host nation.

It is good news for fans of European teams as the Africa Cup of Nations will be held in the summer and not in the usual winter period for the first time in the tournament's history, and so players participating in the tournament will not have to disrupt their league season to represent their country.

Goal takes a look the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, qualified teams, how it works and brings you all the dates and fixture information.

What is the format of the Africa Cup of Nations?

At the final stage of the competition, 24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four teams each.

The teams in each group will then play in a single round-robin format, and after the group stage, the top two teams and the four best third teams will advance to the round of 16.

The winners will advance to the quarter-finals stage, and from then on, progress to the semi-finals. The semi-final losers will contest a third-place match, while semi-final winners will advance to the final.

Group stage games kick off on June 21 and the final will take place on July 19.

Africa Cup of Nations Group A tables, fixtures & results

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 🇪🇬 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇨🇩 DR Congo 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇺🇬 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 22 vs Zimbabwe 10pm Cairo International Stadium June 22 DR Congo vs Uganda 3:30pm Cairo International Stadium June 26 Egypt vs DR Congo 9pm Cairo International Stadium June 26 Uganda vs Zimbabwe 6pm Cairo International Stadium June 30 Uganda vs Egypt 8pm Cairo International Stadium June 30 Zimbabwe vs DR Congo 8pm 30 June Stadium

Africa Cup of Nations Group B tables, fixtures & results

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 🇳🇬 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇬🇳 Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇲🇬 Madagascar 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇧🇮 Burundi 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 22 Nigeria vs Burundi 6pm Alexandria Stadium June 22 Guinea vs Madagascar 9pm Alexandria Stadium June 26 Nigeria vs Guinea 3:30pm Alexandria Stadium June 27 Madagascar vs Burundi 3:30pm Alexandria Stadium June 30 Madagascar vs Nigeria 5pm Alexandria Stadium June 30 Burundi vs Guinea 5pm Al Salam Stadium

Africa Cup of Nations Group C tables, fixtures & results

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 🇸🇳 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇩🇿 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇰🇪 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇹🇿 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 23 Senegal vs Tanzania 6pm 30 June Stadium June 23 Algeria vs Kenya 9pm 30 June Stadium June 27 Senegal vs Algeria 6pm 30 June Stadium June 27 Kenya vs Tanzania 9pm 30 June Stadium July 1 Kenya vs Senegal 8pm 30 June Stadium July 1 Tanzania vs Algeria 8pm Al Salam Stadium

Africa Cup of Nations Group D tables, fixtures & results

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 🇲🇦 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇨🇮 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇿🇦 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇳🇦 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 23 Morocco vs Namibia 3:30pm Al Salam Stadium June 24 Ivory Coast vs South Africa 3:30pm Al Salam Stadium June 28 Morocco vs Ivory Coast 6pm Al Salam Stadium June 28 South Africa vs Namibia 9pm Al Salam Stadium July 1 South Africa vs Morcoco 5pm Al Salam Stadium July 1 Namibia vs Ivory Coast 5pm Cairo International Stadium

Africa Cup of Nations Group E tables, fixtures & results

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 🇹🇳 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇲🇱 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇲🇷 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇦🇴 Angola 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 24 Tunisia vs Angola 6pm Suez Stadium June 24 Mali vs Mauritania 9pm Suez Stadium June 28 Tunisia vs Mali 3:30pm Suez Stadium June 29 Mauritania vs Angola 3:30pm Suez Stadium July 2 Mauritania vs Tunisia 8pm Suez Stadium July 2 Angola vs Mali 8pm Ismailia Stadium

Africa Cup of Nations Group F tables, fixtures & results

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 🇨🇲 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇬🇭 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇧🇯 Benin 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 25 Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau 6pm Ismailia Stadium June 25 Ghana vs Benin 9pm Ismailia Stadium June 29 Cameroon vs Ghana 6pm Ismailia Stadium June 29 Benin vs Guinea-Bissau 9pm Ismailia Stadium July 2 Benin vs Cameroon 5pm Ismailia Stadium July 2 Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana 5pm Suez Stadium

What is the Africa Cup of Nations?

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the biennial international men's football championship of Africa organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This summer's tournament will be the 32nd edition of the competition and it will be the first Africa Cup of Nations where the competition format has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

When does the Africa Cup of Nations take place?

It will take place from June 21, 2019, to July 19, 2019, following the decision made by the CAF Executive Committee in June 2017 to move the Africa Cup of Nations from the January/February period to June/July for the first time. The exact dates of the tournament were switched when Egypt was chosen to replace Cameroon as hosts in order to avoid clashing with Ramadan.

This means that Europe-based players intending to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations with their country will not be forced to take leave of their club duties during January and February, as had been the case in previous seasons.

It is good news for fans of the Premier League as players such as Sadio Mane (Senegal), Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) will not be withdrawn from club duty mid-season with and , respectively.

TV channels & live streaming

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be broadcast live on Eurosport in the UK. The Eurosport Player provides a live streaming service.

In the US, games will be shown on the beIN Sports network and they can be streamed live online using beIN Connect.

Previous Africa Cup of Nations winners

Cameroon are defending champions after winning their fifth title in 2017 against Egypt in the final, triumphing 2-1 courtesy of goals from Nikolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboukabar.

The Pharaohs have won the competition the most times, having been victors on a record seven occasions, but have not won the tournament since 2010 when they defeated Ghana in the final.

Ivory Coast were victors of the 2015 edition, with Nigeria and Zambia having won the 2013 and 2011 tournaments respectively.

Premier League stars in Salah, Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mahrez all featured in the 2017 tournament, with all four bagging two goals apiece.

Congolese striker Junior Kabananga won the award for the competition's top-scorer, and Cameroonian Christian Bassogog was awarded the honour of the tournament's best-performing player.