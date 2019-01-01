Afcon: Youssef Msakni returns as Tunisia unveil 23-man squad

Coach Alain Giresse opted for more foreign-based pros in his final selection for the tournament in Egypt

coach Alain Giresse has released his official list of 23 players for the 2019 in .

After painfully missing out from the Carthage Eagles’ squad to the 2018 World Cup in , star striker Youssef Msakni is top of the list of players selected for the 2019 Afcon, which commences on June 21 in .

In his final roster, coach Giresse opted mostly for players plying their trade abroad, especially in and , while players from Esperanace dominated those selected from the domestic league.

With just a single Afcon title in 2004, Tunisia are hoping they can go all the way in Egypt and their preparatory games are giving room for optimism, especially with Tuesday’s 2-1 win over World Cup finalist on their own soil.

Tunisia, who are in Group E with Angola, Mauritania and Mali also defeated Iraq (2-0) last Friday and face Burundi on Monday June 17 in their last test match before heading to Egypt.

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab), Mouez Hassen (OGC Nice), Mouez Ben Chrifia ( )

Mohamed Drager (SC Paderborn), Rami Bedoui (Al Feiha), Yassine Meriah ( ), Dylan Bronn (The Gantoise), Oussama Haddadi (Ettifaq), Karim Aouadi (ES Sahel), Nassim Hnid ( ), Wajdi Kechrida (ES Sahel), Ayman Ben Mohamed (ES Tunis)

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (HSC ), Ferjani Sassi ( SC), Naïm Sliti ( ), Bassem Srarfi (OGC Nice), Ghaylen Chaalali (ES Tunis), Mark Lamti ( ), Youssef Msakni (KAS Eupen)

Wahbi Khazri ( ), Anice Badri (ES Tunis), Firas Chaouat (CS Sfaxien), Yassine Khenissi (ES Tunis).