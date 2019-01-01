Afcon: Nottingham Forest striker Hillal Soudani pays morale-boosting visit to Algeria camp

The 31-year-old has not been selected to represent the Desert Foxes in the biennial tournament in Egypt but has shown his support for the team

striker Hillal Soudani has paid a visit to in their training base in Sidi Moussa.

The 31-year-old forward has been omitted from the Dersert Foxes’ final squad to the 2019 in due to an injury.

Soudani suffered a serious knee injury in Forest’s 3-2 defeat to Burton Albion in an English League Cup game on October 2018.

Since the setback, he has not featured for the Reds and as a result, missed out on a chance to feature in the continental tournament.

Notwithstanding, he has shown his support to Djamel Belmadi’s side as they challenge for their second title in the competition.

In preparation for the African showpiece, Djamel Belmadi’s men will play friendly games against Burundi on Monday and five days later take on Mali.

Algeria have been drawn in Group C along with , and in the Africa Cup of Nations.

They kick off their campaign in the tournament against the Harambee Stars on June 23.