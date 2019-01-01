Afcon: Kenya’s opponents Algeria reveal preparation plans

The Desert Warriors have unveiled their pre-tournament plans as they gear up for meeting with Harambee Stars at the continental showpiece

have revealed their extensive preparation programme for the upcoming , ahead of their tournament opener against .

The Fennecs’ programme, which will be split into two parts, will start with a five-day camp that will run from June 3 to June 8 at the National Technical Center, the Algerian Football Federation have confirmed.

Thereafter, Djamel Belmadi’s men will depart for Doha, for the second part of their Afcon preparation.

During the training camp in , the North Africans will face Burundi on June 11 before playing West African nation Mali on June 16.

star Riyad Mahrez could feature in the aforementioned fixtures as fans try to catch a glimpse of the treble-winning star before the tournament starts.

Afterwards, Belmadi’s troops will depart the Middle East for Cairo to begin their Nations Cup journey.

The Desert Warriors are drawn in Group C, and will start the tournament against a Harambee Stars side led by finalist Victor Wanyama on June 23.

Their last two group stage fixtures will see them face and on June 27 and July 1 respectively.