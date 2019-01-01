Afcon: Desabre - Egypt, Zimbabwe and DR Congo are all dangerous for Uganda

The Cranes will be seeking a positive start when they face DR Congo in their Group A opener on Saturday

Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has warned his charges not to put much focus on in the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

The East African side is in Group A alongside the hosts, DR Congo and Zimbabwe. The Frenchman says other teams in the pool are also dangerous.

“ is a big team, but there are other big teams in the tournament and we cannot ignore them. Our focus will (also) be on Zimbabwe and Congo because all the games are tough," he told The Daily Monitor.

“Winning two matches in the group stage means qualifying for the next round [without doubt],” said Desabre.

Article continues below

“Last time (Gabon 2017), we could not get through, so this time, we are aiming to reach the next round, and we’ll see what happens next.”

Eyes will be on Farouk Miya who shone during the qualifiers with three goals. He was also on target in their pre-Afcon game against .

Desabre's charges will face DR Congo on Saturday in their first game of the tournament.