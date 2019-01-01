Afcon: Aguirre - I will definitely leave if I don't achieve Egypt's target

On Wednesday The Pharaohs boss was speaking to the media in anticipation of their friendly game against Tanzania on Thursday

manager Javier Aguirre has claimed his side are ready for the (Afcon), scheduled to start on June 21.

The experienced Mexican manager is upbeat after the arrival of talisman Mohamed Salah in their squad.

“We are ready for the Afcon and the team is complete now with Salah’s arrival, everyone has to acknowledge that the players are fully concentrated especially due to hosting the tournament,” Aguirre told gathered reporters.

“We don’t think about anything right now except for the opening game against Zimbabwe. I am only focused on the tournament and I am bound to the Egyptian Football Association with a contract.

“However, I will definitely leave if I found myself incapable of achieving the targets of .

“We have a squad of 23 players that was chosen by the technical staff with the utmost conviction, so I don’t want to discuss any other player out of the list. We will return to Cairo on June 17 to resume preparations."

After playing the Taifa Stars on Thursday night, the Afcon hosts meet Guinea on June 16 as they continue preparations for the upcoming competition.

The host nation begins their search for a first Afcon title since 2010 against Zimbabwe on June 21, before games against DR Congo and follow on June 26 and June 30, respectively.