Afcon 2022 Qualifiers: Sudan unveil squad for Ghana double-header

Coach Hubert Velud has called up 25 players for the upcoming clashes with the Black Stars

Sudan coach Hubert Velud has invited two foreign-based players for the upcoming 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against this month.

-based Ammar Tayfour and Mohamed Abdel-Rahman of Algerian side Ahly Burj Bou Arriredj are the two men.

The duo is part of a 25-man squad unveiled for matchweeks four and five.

The North Africans will first travel away for the first leg in Cape Coast, Ghana, on November 12 before hosting the reverse fixture five days later.

“I now know 95 per cent of the squad shape after facing , Chad and Togo in friendlies last month,” Velud told CAFOnline.com.

“We have a good group of players whose spirit will help us to get the best results. The Ethiopia game will fine-tune our preparations.”

Domestic giants Al Merrikh are the most represented team in the 25-man squad, contributing 10 players.

Six players, comprising Samoal Mirghani, Athar Attaher, Faris Abdullah, Nasr Al-Din Omar, Abuagla Abdullah and Muhammad Mukhtar, have been called up from Al Hilal

Sudan are currently third in qualifying Group C, having won one and lost one of their opening two games.

On matchday one, the Falcons of Jediane handed Sao Tome and Principe a 4-0 home thrashing to get the series off to a flying start before falling 1-0 away to .

The North Africans are hoping to reach the continental showpiece for the ninth time in their history. Their last appearance, which came in 2012 when the tournament was co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, ended in a quarter-final defeat to eventual champions Zambia.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Akram Al-Hadi (Al-Amal Atbara), Ali Abdullah, Munjid Al-Nil (Al-Merrikh)

Defenders: Samoal Mirghani, Athar Attaher, Faris Abdullah (Al-Hilal), Salah Al-Din Mahmoud, Amir Kamal, Ahmed Adam (Al-Marrikh), Ahmed Ibrahim (Hilal Al-Ubayyid), Hussein Mersal (Khartoum Al Watani)

Midfielders: Nasr Al-Din Omar, Abuagla Abdullah, Muhammad Mukhtar (Al-Hilal), Diaa Al-Din Mahjoub, Muhammad Al-Rashid, Ahmed Hamed (Al-Merrikh), Moaz Abdul Rahim (Khartoum Al Watani), Ammar Tayfour (Bastia, Italy), Musab Kordman (Ahly Shendy)

Forwards: Ramadan Ajab, Saifuddin Malik (Al-Merrikh), Walaa Al-Din Musa (Hai Al-Wadi Nyala), Yasser Muzammil (Ahly Shendy), Mohamed Abdel-Rahman (Ahly Burj Bou Arriredj, )