Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Ghana dealt another blow as Salisu withdraws

The Black Stars have lost another member from their 23-man party due to fitness issues

centre-back Mohammed Salisu is the latest to pull out of 's squad for the upcoming 2021 (Afcon) qualifying games against and Sao Tome and Principe on Thursday and Monday respectively.

The 20-year-old was among seven debutants named in the Black Stars' 23-man squad for the double-header.

Fitness concerns, however, means he will have to wait until March next year to possibly play his first game for the West Africans.

"Salisu will have to wait for his debut with the Ghanaian national team," Valladolid have announced on their official website.

"The left-hander, who has had a dragging back discomfort for several weeks, reported sharp pain in the lower back after the game against Deportivo Alavés that requires sports rest.

"In this way, the representatives of Real Valladolid with the international teams will be Pedro Porro ( U21), Lunin ( ), Enes Unal ( ) and El Hacen (Mauritania)."

Salisu earned his first call-up after a run of fine performances for Valladolid in .

Article continues below

He follows right-back Harrison Afful to withdraw from the November roster due to injury.

There is also uncertainty on the availability of Deportivo midfielder Mubarak Wakaso who underwent surgery on a hand injury last week.

Ghana host South Africa in Cape Coast and travel away for their Sao Tome fixture.