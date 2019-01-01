Afcon 2019: Zimbabwe keeper Edmore Sibanda doubtful to face Uganda

Knee injury could keep shot-stopper out of crucial Group A encounter with Uganda

Zimbabwe goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda remains a doubt for Wednesday's match against .

The Warriors shot stopper injured his knee in the opening game against hosts , a game the latter eventually won by a solitary goal.

In an interview with Zimeye, team doctor Samon Mudariki says he cannot ascertain whether the custodian will be available for the match against Uganda Cranes.

“We will know exactly after conducting a scan to confirm or exclude other related injuries associated with that particular mechanism of injury.

“Otherwise our Physiotherapist Admire Nyamadzawo is on top of the situation with regards to his rehabilitation programme.

“Sibanda sustained a right knee contusion injury. The knee is mildly swollen and painful. He has responded well to our initial treatment. We are managing the inflammation and also planning to do a diagnostic radio-logical investigation to ascertain and confirm the actual injury."

Zimbabwe Warriors have to win or register at least a draw against Uganda to stand a chance of making it past the group stages.