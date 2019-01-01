Afcon 2019: Tunisia must not get carried away by victory over Ghana - Sliti

The midfielder is cautious of the bigger task ahead for the Carthage Eagles in Egypt

midfielder Naim Sliti has warned his teammates not to get carried away by Monday’s Round 16 victory over .

The Carthage Eagles ended the dominance enjoyed over the years by the Black Stars when they claimed a 5-4 victory after a penalty shootout, which ensued when they played out a 1-1 draw at 120 minutes.

While admitting Tunisia did not play a perfect game, Sliti has assured they are working on fixing the mistakes from Monday’s tie.

“I think today (Monday), we reacted after those poor group matches we played,” Sliti told Goal

“Like I said earlier, I knew we were going to bounce back. And by the grace of God, it happened.

“We have to continue like that. We must not be carried away by this victory. It was difficult. We need to fix our mistakes, like what happened when we were leading Ghana 1-0.

“We were playing too much at the back. You must not do that. We will continue with our preparation.

Article continues below

“There is a huge game in three days. By God's grace it shall be fine."

Tunisia will face surprise package Madagascar on Thursday in one of Afcon quarterfinals.