Afcon 2019: Tunisia game leaves us with regrets - Mauritania coach Corentin Martins

The French coach is unhappy about how his team’s debut appearance at Afcon has ended early

Mauritania coach Corentin Martins has revealed he is pained about his side’s early exit from the ongoing 2019 .

The Lions of Chinguetti are one of the teams who made their debut at the tournament in .

Though they were able to get two points from their group games, it was not enough to secure a berth in the Round of 16, and coach Martins is unhappy with the development.

“The game [against ] leaves us with regrets after missing opportunities, especially in the first half,” Martins told the media in .

“What I can also regret is having a day of recovery less than Tunisia.

“Otherwise, our players gave everything, but we were not aggressive on the offensive side.

“Maybe we needed a fourth game to get in power especially as we gained momentum as the competition progressed.”

Mauritania made it to Afcon after finishing second in their qualifying group.

They picked up an impressive 12 points from their six qualifying matches, winning four games and losing two.

Unfortunately, at the big stage, they were pummeled 4-1 by Mali in their Group E opener before battling to barren draws against Angola and Tunisia.