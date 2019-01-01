Afcon 2019: Social media thrown into frenzy as Appiah snubs Kwadwo Asamoah in Ghana XI to face Benin

Many have taken to Twitter to express concern about the absence of the Inter Milan man from the Black Stars' starting team for their tournament opener

coach James Appiah has left Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah on the bench as the Black Stars' starting XI for Tuesday's (Afcon) opener against Benin has been announced.

Asamoah Gyan is another notable absentee from the starting team for the Group F tie at Ismailia Stadium.

Instead, Appiah chose Deportivo ace Mubarak Wakaso as the partner for Atletico's Thomas Partey in midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation while Jordan Ayew has been picked to lead the lines.

left-back Abdul Rahman Baba has also been left on the bench for Goztepe man Lumor Agbenyenu.

Kwadwo Asamoah's snub has been the biggest talking point on social media.

Ghana XI: Richard Ofori; Andy Yiadom, Lumor Agbenyenu, John Boye, Kasim Adams Nuhu, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Thomas Agyepong, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew



Have a feeling Kwadwo Asamoah will start the game. Its tournament play. Every game calls for different skills. Always said finding the balance especially in that midfield is what will give us the edge . There is such a thing as overloading a midfield. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) June 25, 2019

We can’t start the game with @Asabob20 at the bench, Andre has no form and even victor moses who wasn’t having playing at Chelsea was dominating at FB, . I request he leaves the camp. Asamoah supposed start he creates spaces. #BlackStars — #Jerry Brooks➕ (@allanjerry_) June 25, 2019

Surprise about Kwadwo Asamoah's name not in the starting line up — frimpong benny (@frimpong30) June 25, 2019

Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah are not starting this game??? — benjamin doe (@doebenjaminphil) June 25, 2019

I trust the judgement of the coach. I am just a bit baffled that Kojo Asamoah is not starting. — MC Flava (@haganjoseph123) June 25, 2019

I repeat, this is Afcon not European league



In any case what makes you think you know better than the coach who has been with the de team for over 3 weeks now.



Let’s support them, Asamoah can always be our super sub just like Gyan, Samuel Owusu and all the others — iKwame (@justt_kwame) June 25, 2019

I'd prefer Wakaso-Partey-Kwadwo-Ayew.

Lol obviously K. Asamoah is missing.

With this combination I'm sure we could comandeer the midfield with ease — E. A. Domfeh (@emmacmotif) June 25, 2019

For the past 8yrs or so k.Asamoah has been playing the left wing back and left back roles. Buh if I look into that team and if it's true that we are going to play the 4-2-3-1 formation. He is the only player who is technically gifted to play the number 10role in my opinion. — Paanii Bruce (@BrucePaanii) June 25, 2019

So Kwadwo Asamoah no de start ... ah well — Rony (@RonyMusicGH) June 25, 2019