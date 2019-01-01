Afcon 2019: Senegal knew Kenya would be tough to beat – Sadio Mane

Senegal cruised into the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations with an ultimately comfortable 3-0 win over Kenya

forward Sadio Mane says they knew it will not be easy to beat in the final Group C match of the finals on Thursday.

The winger missed a penalty before scoring twice to add to Ismaila Sarr’s opener as the Lions of Teranga cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win at the 30 June Stadium.

“They are a team who ran a lot, who were well placed, and they obviously wanted to qualify. We knew that wouldn’t be easy,” Mane told Goal after the match.

Article continues below

“I think that - in my head, I am relaxed. I don’t have doubt in my head, maybe it can happen, to be more stressed. It doesn’t happen to me in football, to miss a penalty, but the important thing in football is how you react.

“You know my feelings, the important is to get the three points. The first half wasn’t easy, the team were compact, but we created many chances and finally scored three goals and we deserved to win.”

The result means Senegal, runners-up in the group behind , advance to a last 16 meeting with , while Kenya must wait and see if they progress as one of the best third-placed sides.