Afcon 2019: Nigeria still have room for improvement - Moses Simon

The forward has hailed Super Eagles’ outing so far in Egypt after a solid start and believes that his side has a long way to go

Moses Simon believes there is "room for improvement" for , despite his satisfaction at his team's brilliant start at the 2019 (Afcon).

Gernot Rohr’s men progressed to the Round of 16 after victories over Burundi and Guinea in their first two games of the African football showpiece in .

They have received plaudits for not conceding a goal, but Simon insists that the team has not yet come close to reaching their peak.

“I would rate Super Eagles eight out of 10 but there is still room for improvement in the team,” he told Goal.

“Winning two games is great for team spirit but it is not a guarantee that we are the best. We just need to keep working hard.

“But overall, I think we can look back and say we are quite happy with what we've done so far.”

Asked what has made the team solid under coach Rohr, the winger credits the squad's unity for their success, while assuring that his teammates would go for victory against Madagascar.

“Teamwork, we help each other, we fight for each other and we take to our coaches’ instructions,” he continued.

“Nothing less but victory should be expected from us against Madagascar. We want to keep winning and won’t give up.”