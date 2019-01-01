Afcon 2019: Lyon defender Jeremy Morel on why he has missed Madagascar's games

The 35-year-old is one of the oldest players in Nicolas Dupuis' squad but injury has kept him out of action in Egypt

centre-back Jeremy Morel disclosed that a knee injury has forced him out of Madagascar's first two games at the 2019 .

Madagascar have made a promising start in their debut continental outing and are on the verge of advancing to the knockout round on Sunday.

The Barea held Guinea to a 2-2 draw in their opening match and later defeated Burundi 1-0 in their second group outing in .

They are second in Group B with four points after two games and they will face leaders in their last group outing on Sunday.

Ahead of the clash at Alexandria Stadium, Morel revealed the reason behind his absence from the team and also ruled himself out of the match against the Super Eagles.

"For your information, a sprained ankle kept me off the field in the first two games," Morel tweeted.

"It will just too early for me to play against Nigeria but I am not very far from being operational. It's frustrating in a personal capacity but the important thing is the team."

Pour info, une entorse à la cheville m'a tenu éloigné du terrain lors des 2 premiers matchs. Ce sera également trop juste pour la rencontre face au Nigéria mais je ne suis plus très loin d'être opérationnel. C'est frustrant à titre personnel mais l'important reste le groupe 👊 — Jérémy Morel (@jmorel15) June 30, 2019

During the 2018-19 season, the 35-year-old started 12 games for Lyon as they finished third behind and champions PSG on the Ligue 1 table.